National Bank of Fujairah 2016 net profit falls 17.6%

The bank recorded net impairment losses of Dh405.5 million compared to Dh208.1 million in 2015

Gulf News
 

Dubai:

National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) said on Wednesday its net profit for 2016 fell 17.6 per cent after absorbing exceptional level of provisions.

Net profit fell to Dh460.4 million in 2016 compared to Dh558.8 million in 2015, the bank said in an emailed statement.

The bank recorded net impairment losses of Dh405.5 million compared to Dh208.1 million in 2015 proactively recognising and providing for problem accounts.

However, the bank’s operating profit grew 12.9 per cent, reflecting the resilient performance and continued focus on quality core business growth.

Operating profit came in at Dh866 million compared to Dh766.9 million in 2015. Furthermore, fee to income ratio stood at 35.7 per cent compared to 34 per cent in 2015.

The strong operating performance supported NBF’s prudent loan loss provisioning policy in response to the ongoing credit stress being experienced in the market.

The Bank’s non performing loan (NPL) ratio was 4.95 per cent compared to 4.72 per cent as at December 31 2015. Total provision coverage ratio stood at 101.3 per cent compared to 107.7 per cent as at December 31, 2015.

The bank announced 7.5 per cent as cash dividend, and another 7.5 per cent as bonus shares, at flat levels compared to 2015.

Dubai
