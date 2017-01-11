Nasdaq Dubai welcomes European Union’s recognition of DFSA’s central counterparty framework

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes European Union’s recognition of DFSA’s central counterparty framework

Decision encourages cross-border investment in Nasdaq Dubai equities and equity futures

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Nasdaq Dubai said it welcomed the announcement that the regulatory framework of Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for central counterparties has been classified as equivalent to that of the European Union.

Nasdaq Dubai is the DFSA-licensed central counterparty (CCP) for equities and derivatives trading in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

“This international acknowledgement of the high calibre of DFSA’s regulatory regime will encourage further cross-border investment in Nasdaq Dubai equities and equity futures. As the region’s international financial exchange, we are taking steps towards increasing participation in our market by overseas clearing entities,” Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said in a statement.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
NASDAQ
follow this tag on MGNNASDAQ

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
NASDAQ
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador