Nasdaq Dubai welcomes European Union’s recognition of DFSA’s central counterparty framework
Dubai: Nasdaq Dubai said it welcomed the announcement that the regulatory framework of Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for central counterparties has been classified as equivalent to that of the European Union.
Nasdaq Dubai is the DFSA-licensed central counterparty (CCP) for equities and derivatives trading in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
“This international acknowledgement of the high calibre of DFSA’s regulatory regime will encourage further cross-border investment in Nasdaq Dubai equities and equity futures. As the region’s international financial exchange, we are taking steps towards increasing participation in our market by overseas clearing entities,” Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said in a statement.