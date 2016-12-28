Milestone eludes Dow as dollar stays strong

New York: US stocks retreated from near records in light holiday trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average failing anew in its quest for 20,000. Oil hovered near $54 a barrel and the dollar traded at its strongest level in more than a decade.

The blue-chip equity index climbed within 30 points of the round-number milestone before retreating. Data showed higher mortgage rates led to a drop in pending home sales. Crude headed for an eighth days of gains, the longest streak since August. The currencies of Russia, New Zealand and South Africa strengthened as gold held a rebound from an 11-month low. UK gilts traded at the highest level since November.

Trading has been thin across the globe during the last week of the year, with volumes in crude oil, equities and currencies all below average. Investors have displayed resilience in the face of shocks such as the Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s presidential win, sending the dollar to the highest level in more than a decade and propelling US equity benchmarks to records.

“Positions are being defended, not least in oil, while China worries and lower US bond yields has seen gold move higher,” said Ole Hansen, the head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S in Hellerup, Denmark, said by email. “Very thin market conditions ahead of year-end are making it difficult to read too much into the current movements.”

Europe’s main stock market, London’s FTSE, reopened with a gain of 0.5 per cent as it played catch-up after similar run-ups in Germany and France.

The dollar also drove higher after US consumer confidence shot to its loftiest in more than 15 years in December on hopes that President-elect Donald Trump will nurture further improvements in the world’s biggest economy.

Having already jumped 16 per cent against the Japanese currency since the US election, the greenback gained a further 0.2 per cent to 117.65 yen. It was up a similar amount against the euro and sterling at $1.0390 per euro and $1.2213 to the pound.

“Everything is broadly dollar-supportive,” said Societe Generale’s head of currency strategy Kit Juckes.

“We have come back from Christmas with some good US data, (US) bond yields are at the top end of their recent range, oil is edging higher and the Dow is flirting with 20,000 points.” Eurozone bond yields fell across the board as concerns about the strength of a rescue plan for Italian banks

and normal year-end caution pushed investors to the safety of government debt.

Germany’s 10-year yields hit their lowest in seven weeks at 0.18 per cent. That in turn widened the yield gap to US Treasuries, which act as the world’s benchmark borrowing rate, to a record high of 237 basis points.

Oil prices — the other major market driver in recent weeks — climbed back towards a 1-1/2-year high, as promised output cuts loomed.

Oil has surged more than 50 per cent this year despite plunging to a 12-year low in January. Brent was at $56.50 a barrel and US crude at $54.25 after an overnight gain of 1.7 per cent.

In a sign that the world’s major oil producers may abide by their output agreement, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said on Wednesday his country, which has seen fast production growth in the past two years, would cut supply by between 200,000 and 210,000 barrels per day from January.

Gazprom Neft also said it planned to boost oil output by less than it had intended before Russia joined the deal to cut supply.

EMERGING JITTERS Helped by the broadly robust tone to stock and commodity markets, the Australian dollar firmed.

Australian stocks gained 1 per cent. Indonesian shares added 1.9 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei/srose 0.1 per cent.

Shanghai dipped 0.3 per cent to continue a dire 2016.

It has slumped the best part of 18 per cent this year, having been a star performer in 2015, dampening an otherwise strong rebound in emerging markets after three straight years of losses.

With the dollar and bond yields on the rise again and China’s yuan on the slide, investors are wondering whether the rally could falter.

Data from Morgan Stanley showed EM equity funds logged weekly outflows of $3.35 billion, the second largest of the year, while EM bond funds saw outflows of $800 million, which made it seven straight weeks of outflows.

It said the cumulative drop in equity funds over the last eight weeks totalled $11.1 billion.

Gold dipped though firmer oil prices and the upbeat US data continued to support the wider commodity market.

Copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1 per cent at $5,513 a tonne as trading resumed after the Christmas holidays.

Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange extended gains after breaking a nine-day slump the previous day.

It was up 3.5 per cent at 569.0 yuan ($81.82) per tonne and has now risen about 170 per cent this year, boosted by expectations of Chinese stimulus and hopes that the incoming Trump administration will increase US infrastructure spending.

“There is strong positive sentiment on the outlook for these industrial metals going into 2017,” said a Perth-based commodities trader.

($1 = 6.9541 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by John Stonestreet and Dale Hudson)