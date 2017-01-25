Libya’s NOC says oil output at three-year high and rising

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Libya’s NOC says oil output at three-year high and rising

Blockades at the North African state’s main oil ports have ended

Gulf News
 

London: Libya is pumping 715,000 barrels a day of oil, the most since 2014, and is on track to keep boosting output this year as the country restores much of the production lost amid political chaos and conflict, the state oil company’s chairman said.

Blockades at the North African state’s main oil ports have ended, and output may reach 1.25 million barrels a day by year end of 2017, National Oil Corp. Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said Tuesday at a conference in London. Additional production may create a challenge for Opec and other major suppliers that agreed to pump less crude starting January 1 in an effort to end a global glut.

“Every single major oil-export route is now open, although some are operating at significantly reduced levels due to damage suffered in conflicts,” Sanalla said, according to the text of his speech. “For the moment the oil is flowing. This can be an important foundation of stability in Libya, if we build on it.”

Libya, with Africa’s largest crude reserves, is trying to revive its oil production and exports in spite of continuing political uncertainty. Last month it reopened its biggest oilfield, Sharara. The production figures Sanalla announced represent a 23 per cent increase from the 580,000 barrels a day that Libya pumped in November, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Opec exemption

The country pumped 1.6 million barrels a day before a 2011 revolt set off years of fighting between rival governments and militias. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries exempted Libya from cutting output as the nation works to restore its oil industry.

The Sharara field, operated by Repsol SA, is pumping about 153,000 barrels a day, and NOC is targeting output there of 250,000 barrels a day by May, Sanalla said in an interview in London. The Eni SpA-run El-Feel field remains shut, he said. El-Feel, or Elephant, was also due to reopen in December but guards demanding benefits prevented that, NOC said earlier this month. The two western fields have a combined capacity of 450,000 barrels a day.

Of all the nation’s oil terminals, Es Sider requires the most repairs, Sanalla said. Only five of the terminal’s 19 storage tanks are working, he said in the interview.

Benchmark Brent crude slid 0.2 per cent to $55.32 (Dh203.19) a barrel at 1:04pm in Singapore on Wednesday. It has dropped 2.6 per cent this year.

Seeking investment

“Libyan oil production today stands at 715,000 barrels a day, the highest level in three years,” Sanalla said.

According to Bloomberg calculations, current production is the most since October 2014, when Libya pumped 850,000 barrels a day.

Libya needs investment of $100 billion to $120 billion to rebuild its oil industry, Sanalla said.

“We intend in the coming months to lift our self-imposed moratorium on foreign investment in new projects,” he said. “We have been waiting for a legitimate government with a mandate from the people to come to power to do so, but we can wait no longer.”

The UN-backed Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, has the sole authority to export Libyan oil, but forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, a military commander based in the east of the county, control the major oil ports, Sanalla said. While each side has a key to Libya’s “treasure room,” both keys are needed to to open the door, he said.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Blue chips pull Dubai index lower

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services