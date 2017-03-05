Libya’s biggest oil port shut, crude output cut on clashes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Libya’s biggest oil port shut, crude output cut on clashes

Production from fields feeding Es Sider and Ras Lanuf has been reduced

Gulf News
 

Cairo: Libya halted exports from its two of biggest oil ports and reduced production from some fields after clashes threatened to reverse the North African country’s progress in reviving crude output and sales.

Shipments from Es Sider, the country’s largest oil port, and Ras Lanuf, its third-biggest, have been suspended until the security situation improves and workers return to the facilities, Jadalla Alaokali, a board member of Libya’s National Oil Corp, said by phone.

Production from fields feeding Es Sider and Ras Lanuf has been reduced and output may be cut further if the ports remain shut and the situation doesn’t improve soon, he said, without specifying the amount of the decrease.

The Benghazi Defence Brigades, a militia not allied to the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli, seized the Es Sider terminal on Friday, according to people with knowledge of matter, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorised to speak to the media. The facility had previously been under the control of eastern-based military commander Khalifa Haftar.

The clashes jeopardise a surge in Libya’s oil production to about 700,000 barrels a day after output and exports had resumed from Es Sider and other facilities previously blockaded by fighting between armed groups. Production in February was almost double the level of a year ago, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Libya holds Africa’s largest crude reserves.

Workers evacuated

NOC sees no need for now to declare force majeure, a legal status protecting a party from liability if it can’t fulfil a contract for reasons beyond its control, Alaokali said.

The number of workers at Es Sider’s facilities has been kept to a minimum due to the fighting, and the rest of the staff have been evacuated, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

“We are against any actions that could damage the oil infrastructure in the country including oilfields, pipelines, ports, plants and other petroleum facilities,” NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement posted Saturday night on the company’s website.

Libya has been boosting its oil production, resuming shipments from key ports after months of conflict. The more it pumps, the greater the pressure on other members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries to curb supply in order to eliminate a global oil glut. Libya produced 1.6 million barrels a day before a 2011 revolt sparked fighting that prompted investors to withdraw.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Global equities cool off after rally

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

Which nations will be hit by new US travel ban

8 ways to save money on petrol

8 ways to save money on petrol

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'