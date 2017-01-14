Lehman case gets review as top court considers suit deadlines

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Lehman case gets review as top court considers suit deadlines

Calpers argues that the period should be extended for its complaint

Gulf News
 

Washington: The US Supreme Court will use a case stemming from the Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapse to rule on the deadlines for some investor fraud suits.

The justices Friday said they will hear an appeal by the California Public Employees’ Retirement System in a suit against companies that were involved in underwriting Lehman Brothers debt offerings in 2007 and 2008.

The high court case centers on the three-year time limit that typically applies to suits over securities offerings. Calpers argues that the period should be extended for its complaint because a similar class-action suit was filed before the deadline. That case was settled, and Calpers is trying to press ahead with its own suit.

The Supreme Court tried to decide the deadline issue in a 2014 case involving mortgage-backed securities. The two sides in that dispute reached a settlement before the court could rule.

The defendants in the Calpers case include units of Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and Wells Fargo & Co.

The court, which is still short one justice, didn’t say whether it will hear arguments in its current term, which runs through June, or in the nine-month term that starts in October.

The case is California Public Employees’ Retirement v. ANZ Securities, 16-373.

More from Markets

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

At least 32 dead after plane hits village

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

Mushfiqur hit in head, rushed to hospital

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Nutella cancer rumour quashed

Palestinian state only solution: Paris meeting

Palestinian state only solution: Paris meeting