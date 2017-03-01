Kuwait oil price down 38 cents to $52.62 pb
Kuwait: The price of Kuwaiti oil was down by 38 cents to $52.62 (Dh193.25) per barrel (pb) on Tuesday after being at $53 pb the day before, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, or KPC, on Wednesday.
According to Kuwait News Agency (Kuna), at the global level, the price went down in anticipation of the publication of the American crude’s weekly report. Last week, data showed that US oil reserves reached record highs, spreading fears of a surplus in international markets.
The Brent crude price for May delivery was down by 57 cents to $55.85pb, and it was the same case with contracts for West Texas Intermediate for April delivery, which went down by 54 cents, to $53.48 pb.