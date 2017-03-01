Kuwait hires banks for investor meetings
London: The State of Kuwait has mandated Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan as global coordinators for fixed income investor meetings commencing March 6, according to a lead.
In addition, Deutsche Bank, NBK Capital and Standard Chartered, together with the joint global coordinators, are mandated as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.
A debut 144A/Reg S senior unsecured US dollar benchmark bond offering across five and 10 year maturities will follow.
The meetings will take place from March 6-10 in London, New York, Boston and Los Angeles.