Kuwait chooses consortium to advise on Az-Zour power project IPO

Country’s first IPO for independent power project planned this year

Gulf News
 

DUBAI: Kuwait has chosen a consortium led by National Investment Co to advise on an initial public offer of shares in the Az-Zour North One power scheme, state news agency KUNA said on Thursday.

The government plans to launch the country’s first IPO for an independent power project this year, selling 50 per cent of the Az-Zour North Independent Water & Power Project.

Kuwait and other Gulf states are promoting independent power projects, in which companies other than public utilities invest in and operate power plants, to reduce the burden on state budgets and increase efficiency.

Az-Zour North One, with a capacity of at least 1,500MW, is 40 per cent owned by France’s Engie, Japan’s Sumitomo Corp and Kuwaiti firm AH Al Sagar & Brothers.

Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund the Kuwait Investment Authority, the Public Institution for Social Security, and the Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects hold 60 per cent.

