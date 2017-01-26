Iraq to double oil export capacity at terminal to 1.2 mln bpd-official

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iraq to double oil export capacity at terminal to 1.2 mln bpd-official

The expansion work should be finished by June

Gulf News
 

BASRA, Iraq: Iraq has started work to double the crude oil loading capacity at one of its two southern offshore oil export terminals to 1.2 million barrels per day, state-run South Oil Company (SOC) said on Thursday.

Dredging operations have started to deepen the sea bed at the Khor al-Amaya terminal, to enable the loading by Suezmax vessels, tankers that can carry up to 1 million barrels of crude, SOC spokesman Abdulla Faris said.

The expansion work should be finished by June, he said in the southern oil city of Basra. Khor al-Amaya’s current loading capacity is around 600,000 bpd.

OPEC’s second-largest producer, after Saudi Arabia, Iraq contributed to the biggest crude production increase from the 13-member oil exporters’ group in 2015, as it ramped up output from the giant oilfields in its southern region, in cooperation with foreign oil companies.

The country reluctantly agreed in November to an OPEC deal to cut production in a collective effort to try and boost oil prices.

It had argued that it should be allowed to produce at will to make up for three and a half decades of disruption due to oil wars and sanctions.

“We hope by mid-year tankers which carry 1 million barrels of oil will be able to dock,” Faris said.

Khor al-Amaya is located in the Gulf near the much larger Basra offshore terminal which has several berths and mooring points. Iraq’s southern exports reached a record 3.51 million bpd in December, according to the oil ministry.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Blue chips pull Dubai index lower

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day