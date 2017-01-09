Mobile
Iraq December oil exports from Basra at record 3.51 mln bpd

The Opec agreed in November to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 2017 to support prices

Gulf News
 

BAGHDAD: Oil exports from Iraq’s southern Basra ports reached a record high of 3.51 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, the oil ministry said on Monday.

Iraq’s Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said the unprecedentedly high exports from the south would not affect Iraq’s decision to lower production in January in line with an OPEC agreement, however, according to a ministry statement.

Luaibi welcomed what he said were “improved prices” of oil resulting from the Opec decision.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) agreed in November to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 2017 to support prices.

Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, said it would reduce output by 200,000 bpd to 4.351 million bpd.

However, it increased Basra crude supplies for January to its customers in Asia after cutting prices to three-month lows, traders have said, meaning it would have to cut exports from the north to comply with the Opec agreement.

Iraqi crude exports hit an all-time high of 4.051 million bpd in November with production at near record levels of 4.8 million bpd.

Reliant on oil sales for most of its income, Iraq had resisted production cuts, saying it needed revenue to fund a war against Daesh militants who seized a third of the country’s territory in 2014.

But it accepted a lower production reference level as part of the Opec deal that estimated its output at 4.561 million bpd.

