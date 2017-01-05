Iraq begins reducing oil output in keeping with Opec decision

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iraq begins reducing oil output in keeping with Opec decision

Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, agreed to reduce output by 200,000 bpd to 4.351mbpd

Gulf News
 

Baghdad: Iraq has begun implementing measures to reduce national oil output in keeping with an Opec decision, the oil minister said on Thursday.

“Iraq affirms its commitment to the Opec decision which was taken in the last meeting in Vienna by putting in place a studied plan to reduce production from the country’s fields from the start of the new year,” Jabar Ali Al Luaibi said in a statement.

Opec agreed in November to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day from January 2017 to support prices. Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, agreed to reduce output by 200,000 bpd to 4.351 million bpd.

Production reference

Reliant on oil sales for most of its income, Iraq had resisted production cuts, saying it needed revenue to fund a war against Daesh who seized a third of the country’s territory in 2014.

But it has accepted a lower production reference level as part of the Opec deal that estimated its output at 4.561 million bpd.

Iraq is reviewing several options to implement the reduction, including cuts from Kirkuk oilfield, southern fields being developed by oil majors or other state-run areas, Al Luaibi said last month.

Al Luaibi said his ministry was in discussions with foreign companies operating Iraq’s giant southern fields to implement some cuts during scheduled maintenance.

Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said on Tuesday the autonomous Kurdish region was exporting more than its allocated share of oil.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Oil tumbles from 18-month high; sterling down 1%

Business Gallery

Top tech products on show at CES 2017

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car