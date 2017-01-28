Mobile
Investors urged to bail as Dow nears 20,000

Benchmark’s latest round-number milestone conjures memories of the dot-com carnage 17 years ago

Gulf News
 

New York: Dow 20,000 — it’s the talk of Wall Street and maybe even worth a tweet from the president. But what’s it mean to professional investors?

Mostly a call for caution, it turns out. The Dow Jones Industrial Average’s taking out of the latest round-number milestone pushed its gain since March 2009 past 200 per cent. It also conjured memories of the damage done 17 years ago when the blue-chip index soared past 10,000, a siren song for individual investors seeking to jump into the dot-com euphoria.

Strategists and money managers surveyed Wednesday by Bloomberg warned about chasing performance this time, citing concerns from stretched valuations to uncertainty over Donald Trump’s policies. And history may be on their side. Data on market returns after 1,000-point milestones in the Dow show that while stocks tend to rise more than the historic average a month later, the performance over six- and 12-month periods trailed,

Here’s a sampling of what professional money managers are saying:

“Once retail comes in, that’s the time to get out.” — Weeden & Co strategist Michael Purves

“I would sell it if the Dow were a stock.” — Charles De Vaulx, chief investment officer at International Value Advisers

“Hedge on any potential downdraft in the stock market.” — Rich Weiss, Los Angeles-based senior portfolio manager at American Century Investments

“Like crossing state lines with kids” — Laszlo Birinyi, the president of Birinyi Associates

