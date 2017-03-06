Investors start doubting oil rally after failure to top $55

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Investors start doubting oil rally after failure to top $55

The Opec deal with 11 other major producers to reduce output spurred a 17 per cent rally in US oil prices

Gulf News
 

New York — The oil market’s failure to break out of the tightest range in more than a decade is sapping investor interest.

After hitting a record high last week, hedge funds reduced wagers that US oil prices would rise as concern grows that the market is again becoming vulnerable to a drop. Earlier bullish sentiment was based on optimism that Opec production cuts would ease supply gluts. Now record US crude stockpiles are raising doubts about that outlook.

“They’ve gone so far on hopes and dreams,” Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research in Winchester, Massachusetts, said by telephone. “I’m worried they’ve overdone it, since we haven’t seen much happen with measures that would support the market — i.e. inventories.”

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries deal with 11 other major producers to reduce output spurred a 17 per cent rally in US oil prices during the last five weeks of 2016. This year, the rally has stalled as American production and supplies advanced. West Texas Intermediate bounced between $51.22 (Dh188) and $54.94 in February, the tightest range since August 2003.

Hedge funds trimmed their net-long position on WTI, or the difference between bets on a price increase and wagers on a decline, by 6.5 per cent in the week ended Feb. 28, US. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. WTI slipped 5 cents to $54.01 a barrel in the report week, and lost 19 cents to $53.14 a barrel at 1:57pmin Singapore.

“It’s a relatively small adjustment to the overall positioning in the market,” Tim Evans, an energy analyst at Citi Futures Perspective in New York, said in a telephone interview. “With the sizeable accumulation of net-length in the market, this raises concerns that it’s about to stall out and rollover.”

Opec curbs

Opec crude output fell by 65,000 barrels a day to 32.17 million in February, according to a Bloomberg News survey of analysts, oil companies and ship-tracking data. The 10 members of the group that pledged to make cuts in Vienna in November implemented 104 per cent of those reductions, largely because Saudi Arabia went beyond its target.

US crude inventories climbed to 520.2 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 24, the highest in weekly data going back to 1982, according to the Energy Information Administration. Production rose to 9.03 million barrels a day during the same period, the highest since March 2016. The American oil rig count rose to 609 last week, the highest since October 2015, according to Baker Hughes Inc.

“The market is very long and very vulnerable,” Stephen Schork, president of Schork Group Inc., a consulting company in Villanova, Pennsylvania, said by telephone. “They are trying to wait out the turnaround season, which will be over in a month, and are betting Opec will continue to pull back barrels.”

Seasonal demand

US crude demand typically drops in the first quarter when refiners plan maintenance programs because that’s when there’s a lull between winter preparations and the summer surge of gasoline consumption. These repairs and upgrades, known as turnarounds, usually wane in March and April.

Hedge funds reduced their net-long position in WTI by 26,930 futures and options to 386,707, the biggest decline since November. Longs slipped 3.9 per cent from an all-time high, while shorts jumped 24 per cent.

WTI tumbled 2.3 per cent on March 2 as the dollar surged against its peers on speculation the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month. Futures also settled below the 50-day moving average for the first time since Nov. 29, the day before Opec agreed to its first supply cut since 2008.

Rob Haworth, a senior investment strategist in Seattle at US. Bank Wealth Management, which oversees $133 billion of assets, said he’s curious to see how the 2.3 per cent price drop on March 2 will affect the next CFTC report. Money managers “were rather quiet in the period of this report; They didn’t give up but they didn’t add either. It looks like speculators are finally becoming contemplative about the risks.”

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGNOrganization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries
follow this tag on MGN
forex

Also In Markets

Wall St slips as Trump tweet pummels drug stocks

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape

Pictured: Trump holds tie together with tape