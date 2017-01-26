Mobile
Investment Council stake in ADCB up to 62%

Increase comes after capital reduction

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) said on Thursday that Abu Dhabi Investment Council, which holds a majority share in the bank, has increased its stake to 62.52 per cent from 58.08 per cent after a capital reduction.

Abu Dhabi Investment Council is an investment arm of the government of Abu Dhabi.

In a separate statement, ADCB said that Al Dana GCC Equity Fund, a mutual fund managed by the bank, reached holdings of 9.55 per cent of the shares outstanding of Manazel Real Estate.

