Institutional investors turning to active management in 2017-survey

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Institutional investors turning to active management in 2017-survey

Natixis surveyed decision makers at 500 institutional investment firms around the world

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Institutional investors say world political and economic events could push the level of market volatility higher in 2017, finds a study by Natixis Global Asset Management. As a result, they plan to reset their portfolios, relying on active management and alternative assets to both manage risk and boost returns.

Natixis surveyed decision makers at 500 institutional investment firms around the world on their market outlook and asset allocation plans for 2017 and beyond. Volatility topped the list of concerns for 2017, with 65 per cent pointing to geopolitical events, 38 per cent citing the US elections, and 37 per cent noting the potential for changing interest rate policies.

“Unprecedented economic and political forces around the world are the top concern for institutions in 2017,” said John Hailer, CEO of Natixis Global Asset Management for the Americas and Asia and Head of Global Distribution. “In volatile markets, institutions are looking to active management to strengthen returns and manage risk.”

Pros choose active management over passive

Especially in anticipation of higher volatility, institutional investors favour active management over passive. They also express concern over the market distortions caused by passive investing.

Over the longer-term, institutions project they will use passive investments less than they previously believed. They say 67 per cent of their assets are actively managed and 33 per cent are in index-tracking investments, and they expect the share of passive investments to rise only one percentage point, to 34 per cent, in the next three years. In a 2015 Natixis survey, investors expected 43 per cent of assets would be passively managed within three years.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Milestone eludes Dow as dollar stays strong

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway