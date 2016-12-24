Institutional investors turning to active management in 2017-survey

Dubai: Institutional investors say world political and economic events could push the level of market volatility higher in 2017, finds a study by Natixis Global Asset Management. As a result, they plan to reset their portfolios, relying on active management and alternative assets to both manage risk and boost returns.

Natixis surveyed decision makers at 500 institutional investment firms around the world on their market outlook and asset allocation plans for 2017 and beyond. Volatility topped the list of concerns for 2017, with 65 per cent pointing to geopolitical events, 38 per cent citing the US elections, and 37 per cent noting the potential for changing interest rate policies.

“Unprecedented economic and political forces around the world are the top concern for institutions in 2017,” said John Hailer, CEO of Natixis Global Asset Management for the Americas and Asia and Head of Global Distribution. “In volatile markets, institutions are looking to active management to strengthen returns and manage risk.”

Pros choose active management over passive

Especially in anticipation of higher volatility, institutional investors favour active management over passive. They also express concern over the market distortions caused by passive investing.

Over the longer-term, institutions project they will use passive investments less than they previously believed. They say 67 per cent of their assets are actively managed and 33 per cent are in index-tracking investments, and they expect the share of passive investments to rise only one percentage point, to 34 per cent, in the next three years. In a 2015 Natixis survey, investors expected 43 per cent of assets would be passively managed within three years.