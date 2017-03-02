Mobile
Indosuez strengthens its Middle East business

Two team leaders to join the Middle East Management Committee and will report to the Global Head of the Middle East region

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Indosuez Wealth Management, the global wealth management division of Crédit Agricole Group, said it has appointed Nancy Sebaali and Rolf Schilde as Middle East Team Leaders in Dubai and Geneva, respectively.

Both Nancy and Rolf will join the Middle East Management Committee and will report to the Global Head of the Middle East region, François R. Farjallah, the firm said in an emailed statement.

“We are strengthening our Middle East business for the benefit of our clients across the region. As part of its growth strategy “Shaping Indosuez 2020”, Indosuez is increasing its presence and activities in key, attractive markets, through organic growth,”

François R. Farjallah, Global Head of the Middle East, said in a statement.

