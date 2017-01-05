Mobile
India’s Sensex at two-month high as oil, metal makers gain

Tata Motors Ltd climbs to an eight-week high as the top performer on S&P BSE Sensex

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: Indian stocks rose, pushing the benchmark gauge to an eight-week high, as shares of oil refiners and metal makers advanced.

Tata Motors Ltd climbed to an eight-week high as the top performer on S&P BSE Sensex and Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd rose as much as 2.4 per cent, the most in three weeks. Automobile maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. slipped 0.9 per cent.

“The demand-supply balance of oil and commodity sector has now tilted towards the suppliers, thanks to the conscious cuts in supplies that has helped prices to rise,” Amit Nigam, head of equities at Peerless Mutual Fund in Mumbai said by phone. “Markets is also building on expectations that Donald Trump’s back-to-basics policy could result in fiscal stimulus and a demand for these commodities.”

