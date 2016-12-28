ICD first half net profit falls 19%

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

ICD first half net profit falls 19%

These results are achieved against a backdrop of lower oil and commodity prices, a strong US dollar against other major currencies

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) said its net profit for the six months to June fell 19 per cent on lower revenues.

ICD’s six months to June net profit fell to Dh10.3 billion, while revenues fell 7.8 per cent to be at Dh82.5 billion in the same period, it said in an emailed statement.

These results are achieved against a backdrop of lower oil and commodity prices, a strong US dollar against other major currencies, and lacklustre global economic growth.

“ICD portfolio companies continued to show resilience despite difficult international macroeconomic conditions which resulted in slower global growth for the period,” commented Mohammad Ebrahim Al Shaibani, Executive Director and CEO, Investment Corporation of Dubai.

Net Profit attributable to the equity holder of ICD was Dh8.2 Billion, a decrease of 23.2 per cent from the comparable period last year. Assets increased to Dh736.8 Billion, rising by 2.3 per cent from the year end position in 2015, primarily resulting from an increase in loans and receivables at its banking subsidiary, the acquisition of the Porto Montenegro, and the acquisition of ground handling businesses by a subsidiary.

Challenges:

Liabilities increased to Dh538.0 Billion, rising by 2.7 per cent from the year end position in 2015, owing primarily to higher customer deposits at its banking subsidiary.

The Group’s share of equity increased by 1.3 per cent from the year end position in 2015, chiefly as a result of operating profits.

“Economic headwinds and market uncertainties are the challenges that every successful investment strategy will ride to arrive at its long-term objectives,” Al Shaibani added.

“We remain focused on the long-term, and continue to seek compelling local, regional, and global investment opportunities that are synergistic with our existing holdings, and that support the continued growth and prosperity of Dubai,” he added.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
fc porto

Also In Markets

Wall Street investors brace for 2017 shocks

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan