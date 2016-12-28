ICD first half net profit falls 19%

Dubai: Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD) said its net profit for the six months to June fell 19 per cent on lower revenues.

ICD’s six months to June net profit fell to Dh10.3 billion, while revenues fell 7.8 per cent to be at Dh82.5 billion in the same period, it said in an emailed statement.

These results are achieved against a backdrop of lower oil and commodity prices, a strong US dollar against other major currencies, and lacklustre global economic growth.

“ICD portfolio companies continued to show resilience despite difficult international macroeconomic conditions which resulted in slower global growth for the period,” commented Mohammad Ebrahim Al Shaibani, Executive Director and CEO, Investment Corporation of Dubai.

Net Profit attributable to the equity holder of ICD was Dh8.2 Billion, a decrease of 23.2 per cent from the comparable period last year. Assets increased to Dh736.8 Billion, rising by 2.3 per cent from the year end position in 2015, primarily resulting from an increase in loans and receivables at its banking subsidiary, the acquisition of the Porto Montenegro, and the acquisition of ground handling businesses by a subsidiary.

Challenges:

Liabilities increased to Dh538.0 Billion, rising by 2.7 per cent from the year end position in 2015, owing primarily to higher customer deposits at its banking subsidiary.

The Group’s share of equity increased by 1.3 per cent from the year end position in 2015, chiefly as a result of operating profits.

“Economic headwinds and market uncertainties are the challenges that every successful investment strategy will ride to arrive at its long-term objectives,” Al Shaibani added.

“We remain focused on the long-term, and continue to seek compelling local, regional, and global investment opportunities that are synergistic with our existing holdings, and that support the continued growth and prosperity of Dubai,” he added.