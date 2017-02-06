Hedge funds are ditching the dollar as the Trump trade capsizes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Hedge funds are ditching the dollar as the Trump trade capsizes

Bets that the dollar will rise outnumbered bearish wagers by 231,658 in the week ended Jan. 31

Gulf News
 

New York: The fast money is making a quick getaway.

Hedge funds and other money managers cut net bullish bets on the US dollar to the lowest since November, unwinding the Trump Trade that had lifted the greenback since the presidential election. It was ultimately Donald Trump and administration officials who killed the trade, by arguing that the dollar is too strong, while accusing big trading partners including China, Japan and Germany of devaluing their currencies.

Bets that the dollar will rise outnumbered bearish wagers by 231,658 in the week ended Jan. 31, the lowest since Nov. 15, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released Friday.

The cuts coincide with a six-week slide in the greenback that’s wiped out more than half its gain since the election. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the greenback against 10 major peers, fell 1.2 per cent last week.

Only time will tell what will be the catalyst for the dollar this week.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Germany
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Wall Street higher on rosier earnings reports

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body