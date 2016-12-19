Gulf Capital closes second private debt fund
Abu Dhabi: Gulf Capital, an alternative investment firm in the Middle East, announced the close of its second private debt and mezzanine fund, Gulf Credit Opportunities Fund II, over its target cover of $250 million (Dh918 million).
The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of mezzanine, convertible debt, and preferred equity issued by privately-owned mid-market companies across defensive sectors.
In a statement issued by Gulf Capital, the company said the fund will invest in markets in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. Gulf Credit Opportunities Fund II invests in private credit transactions originated and underwritten by Gulf Capital.
Gulf Credit Partners, the manager of Gulf Capital’s private debt business, sourced commitments for its fund from sovereign wealth funds, international institutional investors, regional insurance companies, foundations, and family offices.
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, raised its commitment to Fund II to $25 million, up by 25 per cent from its previous commitment to Fund I.
“We see growing opportunities in this alternative asset class in a region that lacks adequate traditional financing for SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises), the backbone of our economies. Gulf Capital is filling this gap by supporting the future champions across defensive sectors of the economy. The launch of our second Private Debt Fund is timely as we see significant investment opportunities across our target region,” said Walid Cherif, senior managing director and head of Gulf Credit Partners at Gulf Capital.
The fund is expected to finance 10 to 12 SMEs throughout its lifespan.