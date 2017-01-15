Goldman Sachs defies Mexican Peso bears, forecasts 13% rally

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Goldman Sachs defies Mexican Peso bears, forecasts 13% rally

The worst performer among the world’s 16 major currencies so far in 2017 will rally 13 percent to 19 per dollar over the next 12 months

Image Credit: AFP
A currency board shows the US dollar exchange rate at a currency exchange in Mexico City on Wednesday.
Gulf News
 

Mexico: Against the most “Trumpian” of odds, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is defying bearish bets and predicting Mexico’s peso will make a comeback this year.

The worst performer among the world’s 16 major currencies so far in 2017 will rally 13 per cent to 19 per dollar over the next 12 months on the view that the protectionist impact of the new US administration will be less severe than the rhetoric of President-elect Donald Trump. The currency touched a record low of 22.04 per dollar this week after he reiterated during a press conference that Mexico would be paying for a border wall and that companies that relocate operations there would have to pay a border tax.

“The dominance of the US in Mexican exports means Mexico has the most to lose from US protectionism,” Kamakshya Trivedi, the chief emerging-market macro strategist at Goldman Sachs in London, wrote in a note to clients. “But this risk is priced to a significant extent, and there is a good chance that worst-case scenarios are not realised and the MXN may benefit from stronger US growth given a cheaper currency.”

Traders pushed up the value of global equities as bonds slumped on Friday after solid retail and consumer confidence data bolstered confidence in the world’s largest economy. Concern over Trump’s campaign promises sent the peso tumbling as the US accounts for 80 per cent of Mexican exports.

“So far the rhetoric has softened,” Mohammad Al-Erian, Allianz SE’s chief economic adviser, said Friday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “And that’s why markets have embraced the pro-growth element and set aside the trade protectionism.”

Al Erian said investors willing to withstand short-term price swings would do well to bet on a rebound of currencies outside the world’s largest economies.

The median forecast of analysts compiled by Bloomberg shows the peso staying around current levels by the end of this year. The peso rose 1 per cent to 21.5576 per dollar at 1:17pm in New York.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Daman expects profit this fiscal year

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon