Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Gold’s recovery from worst fall in 2016 may be short-lived

Analysts see another 15% drop in gold prices

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Gold prices recovered slightly after falling for six weeks in a row, its worst in the year, but analysts see a consolidation before another bout of weakness.

“Gold is now facing its biggest battle for support in a long time. The technical picture has deteriorated after leaving $1,172 an ounce behind,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

International spot gold was up 0.38 per cent to be at $1,139.20 an ounce on Monday, after falling 12.4 per cent in the past six weeks.

“From a trading perspective, we now find that the dollar is overbought while bonds are oversold, and this development combined with support at $1,125 an ounce could help trigger some consolidation (in gold),” Hansen added.

In other precious metals, silver prices were almost flat at $16.10 an ounce, but still down 11 per cent from November 7 levels.

Platinum fell 0.20 per cent to be at $925.74 an ounce.

Rising real yields in an environment of rising dollar and stocks remove the appeal of gold as an alternative investment, and one analyst said that this is the “situation that the metal is currently adjusting to.”

Even in the short to medium term, gold may see more weakness.

“As we see some more strength of the US dollar and believe an overshooting of US treasury yields is possible early into next year, we see some more downside for gold. Our three-month price target is $1,075 per ounce,” Carsten Menke, Commodity Analyst at Bank Julius Baer & Co. told Gulf News by email.

Gold touched a high $1,338 an ounce on the day of US election results, but since then it has been falling.

Even the non-commercial long positions on the Comex have fallen over 60 per cent in the past five weeks. The net long positions have fallen 36 per cent from the 52-week high.

Even the investment demand is not holding up. Investments in the SPDR Gold Shares, a global exchange traded fund, fell for the 25th straight sessions, the longest in three years.

And that’s what will determine the floor on prices, according to Menke. “The floor is very much defined by the degree of ETF selling. Assuming that this year’s build in ETF holdings would be fully undone and the dollar remained range-bound, prices could drop another 15 per cent from today’s levels,” he said.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
metal
follow this tag on MGNmetal
Gold
follow this tag on MGNGold

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
metal
follow this tag on MGN
Gold
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Aussie fund manager plots US boost

Business Gallery

Highlights: Guangzhou Auto Show 2016

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party