Gold’s recovery from worst fall in 2016 may be short-lived

Dubai: Gold prices recovered slightly after falling for six weeks in a row, its worst in the year, but analysts see a consolidation before another bout of weakness.

“Gold is now facing its biggest battle for support in a long time. The technical picture has deteriorated after leaving $1,172 an ounce behind,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

International spot gold was up 0.38 per cent to be at $1,139.20 an ounce on Monday, after falling 12.4 per cent in the past six weeks.

“From a trading perspective, we now find that the dollar is overbought while bonds are oversold, and this development combined with support at $1,125 an ounce could help trigger some consolidation (in gold),” Hansen added.

In other precious metals, silver prices were almost flat at $16.10 an ounce, but still down 11 per cent from November 7 levels.

Platinum fell 0.20 per cent to be at $925.74 an ounce.

Rising real yields in an environment of rising dollar and stocks remove the appeal of gold as an alternative investment, and one analyst said that this is the “situation that the metal is currently adjusting to.”

Even in the short to medium term, gold may see more weakness.

“As we see some more strength of the US dollar and believe an overshooting of US treasury yields is possible early into next year, we see some more downside for gold. Our three-month price target is $1,075 per ounce,” Carsten Menke, Commodity Analyst at Bank Julius Baer & Co. told Gulf News by email.

Gold touched a high $1,338 an ounce on the day of US election results, but since then it has been falling.

Even the non-commercial long positions on the Comex have fallen over 60 per cent in the past five weeks. The net long positions have fallen 36 per cent from the 52-week high.

Even the investment demand is not holding up. Investments in the SPDR Gold Shares, a global exchange traded fund, fell for the 25th straight sessions, the longest in three years.

And that’s what will determine the floor on prices, according to Menke. “The floor is very much defined by the degree of ETF selling. Assuming that this year’s build in ETF holdings would be fully undone and the dollar remained range-bound, prices could drop another 15 per cent from today’s levels,” he said.