Gold drifts lower as dollar climbs on European uncertainty

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Gold drifts lower as dollar climbs on European uncertainty

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $1,230.40 per ounce

Gulf News
 

LONDON: Gold slipped on Tuesday from a near three-month peak, pressured by a strong dollar as the euro fell on nervousness ahead of the French elections and weak German industry data.

Spot gold was down 0.4 per cent at $1,230.40 per ounce at 1100 GMT. In the previous session, the metal touched $1,235.73, its highest since Nov. 11.

US gold futures dipped 0.02 per cent, to $1,231.80.

While controversy over President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries has recently boosted the dollar and gold as safe-haven assets, focus shifted to Europe on Tuesday.

“For all of the issues that are raised by Trump, we have to remember it’s a two-sided story for the dollar and what’s happening in Europe is just as important,” said Tom Kendall, head of precious metals strategy at ICBC Standard Bank. “Today the figures were very disappointing in German manufacturing.”

Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years in December, dashing prospects for robust growth in the final quarter of 2016.

The euro was set for its biggest daily fall of 2017 against a broadly stronger US dollar as investors feared far-right, Euro-sceptic candidate Marine Le Pen was gaining momentum before France’s presidential election.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up 0.73 per cent at 100.64.

Kendall was cautious about a potential reversal in gold, which has gained nearly 10 per cent since mid-December.

“When the Trump tweets turn away from immigration and towards domestic policies designed to stimulate US growth, then ... I would expect at that point this gold rally to unwind.”

The prospects of further US interest rate hikes was also a concern for gold, said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong’s Wing Fung Financial Group.

“This should drive caution for the gold bulls since with prices rising to the $1,230 range recently, maybe more people are looking forward to the $1,250 range, and there could be some kind of reversal or correction any time soon.”

Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.7 per cent to $17.61. Earlier in the session, it reached $17.76, its strongest since Nov. 11.

Platinum shed 0.8 per cent to $1,003.51, after hitting its highest since Nov. 9 at $1,015.20 earlier in the day.

Palladium dropped 1.4 per cent to $761.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
metal
follow this tag on MGNmetal

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
metal
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

GFH’s new share issue meets many objectives

Business Gallery

Look: Inside the most expensive home in US

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini