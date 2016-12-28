GFH springs back to hit 52-week high

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

GFH springs back to hit 52-week high

Dar Al Takaful sees aggressive buying in last 2 sessions

Gulf News
 

Dubai:

After two weeks of sideways movement, the most-actively traded Gulf Finance House (GFH) jumped again in Dubai on Wednesday, to hit its highest level in 52 weeks on a dull Dubai bourse.

GFH jumped as much as Dh2 in early trade, its highest in the past 52 weeks, before closing 2.59 per cent higher at Dh1.98.

“The stock may target Dh2.15/2.25 in the short term,” said Shiv Prakash, senior analyst with National Bank of Abu Dhabi Securities said. The stock traded 108 million shares, about 30 per cent of the total. The stock gained 297.15 per cent in the year, making it the top performer on the Dubai index, which gained only 10 per cent in 2016.

Aggressive buying:

Dar Al Takaful witnessed aggressive buying, after days of witnessing sideways movement. Dar Al Takaful closed 1.12 per cent higher at Dh7.69, and 166 million shares were traded on the bourse. In other counters, Damac rose more than 2 per cent to close at Dh2.47.

Among the losers, Emaar Properties fell more than 2 per cent and Union Properties closed nearly 1 per cent lower. Amanat closed less than a per cent lower at Dh0.972. Dubai Islamic Bank closed at Dh5.54, down 0.36 per cent.

Out of a total of 36 stocks traded on the exchange, shares of 18 firms fell, while other 12 rose. Overall, Dubai index edged lower on profit-taking. The Dubai Financial Market general index closed 0.63 per cent lower at 3,519.71.

In Abu Dhabi, trade was relatively quieter. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange general index closed 0.06 per cent higher at 4,471.57.

Aldar Properties closed 1.52 per cent lower at Dh2.59, while Al Wathba National Insurance closed 8.33 per cent higher at Dh6.50.

Eshraq Properties closed 2 per cent higher at Dh1.02. Out of a total of 31 stocks, shares of 13 firms fell, while other 15 rose.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index closed 0.23 per cent lower at 7,240.66. Alinma Bank closed less than a per cent lower at 15.10 Saudi riyals, while Saudi Basic Industries closed less than a per cent lower at 92.50 riyals. Al Rajhi Bank closed 0.21 per cent lower at 63.00 riyals.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. closed more than 1 per cent higher at 6.15 riyals. Elsewhere, the Qatar exchange index closed 0.30 per cent higher 10,336.05. The Muscat securities MSM 30 index closed 0.07 per cent higher at 5,765.05.

The Kuwait Stock Exchange index closed 0.14 per cent higher at 5,753.36. In the wider Middle East, the EGX 30 index closed 0.64 per cent higher at 12,259.83.

In the start of the year, analysts say that the regional market outlook would depend on the fourth quarter results and the outlook on oil prices.

“It would be another tough year. But outlook for regional equities as we enter 2017 is much better than we did in 2016 thus we as a fund house are cautiously optimistic about regional equities,” said Bader Al Ganem, Executive Vice President and Head of Mena Asset Management, Global Investment House (Global).

More from Markets

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGNDubai Financial Market
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGNNATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGNEmaar Properties
Dubai Islamic Bank
follow this tag on MGNDubai Islamic Bank

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGN
NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Wall Street investors brace for 2017 shocks

Business Gallery

Business: 2016 in review

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan