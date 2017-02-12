Foreigners scoop up Egyptian debt; borrowing costs plunge

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Foreigners scoop up Egyptian debt; borrowing costs plunge

Overseas buyers purchased 98.5% of the 6.6b pounds of six-month T-bills and 97.5% of the same amount of one-year bills

Gulf News
 

Foreign investors bought almost all of the Egyptian Treasuries sold on Thursday, adding to recent evidence that confidence in the economy is growing since it floated the pound and secured a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Overseas buyers purchased 98.5 per cent of the 6.6 billion pounds (Dh1.3 billion, $372 million) of six-month T-bills and 97.5 per cent of the same amount of one-year bills, Samy Khallaf, head of the public debt department at the Finance Ministry, said in a phone interview on Friday. The average yield on six-month securities plunged almost 2 percentage points, the most on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Foreign investments “helped bring yields down,” Khallaf said.

Inflows, Inflation and IMF: Egypt’s Economic Overhaul in Charts

Demand for Egyptian assets has been growing since authorities removed currency controls and raised interest rates in November, part of efforts to secure IMF assistance for its plan to overhaul the economy after years of political upheaval since the public uprising that toppled longtime leader Hosni Mubarak in 2011. Egypt last month tapped overseas debt markets for the first time since 2015, while foreign inflows into domestic stocks have also surged on the lower dollar-based valuations.

The average yield on one-year securities tumbled 187 basis points, or 1.87 percentage point, to 17.725 per cent.

Repatriate funds

Separately, a central bank official told Bloomberg on Thursday the country has managed to clear the backlog of investors seeking to repatriate funds. Foreign investors have often cited difficulties in sending dollars abroad as a reason for avoiding Egypt since 2011.

Greater confidence in the economy was also manifest in the recovery in remittances from Egyptians abroad, which in the fourth quarter grew by 12 per cent from a year earlier to $4.6 billion. A crucial source of hard currency, remittances fell by more than $2 billion to $17 billion last fiscal year, as faith in the pound plummeted and trading on the black market soared.

The pound strengthened by about 3 per cent over the past week, according to National Bank of Egypt data. It has lost about half of its value since the November 3 third flotation, and was trading at 17.725 per dollar at 9:57am on Sunday.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Peak in US equities as Trump trades re-emerge

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone