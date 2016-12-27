Foreigners raise short bets on India ahead of derivatives expiry
Mumbai: Global investors are raising short positions in Indian equity futures ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday, signalling the sell-off which dragged stocks to a five-week low may continue.
The Nifty 50 Index has fallen nine out of the past 11 days on concerns the government’s move to invalidate high-value bank notes may stymie economic growth. Foreigners’ short index positions on Indian indexes and local stocks were twice as many as the 100-day average as of December 26, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Foreigners’ net long futures positions fell to 26,997 contracts Monday from 76,696 contracts on Dec. 13, the latest data show.
“Bears are emboldened on weak foreign flows and local sentiments amid the global quiet period,” Sanjiv Bhasin, executive vice president at India Infoline Ltd. said in a phone interview in Mumbai. “The trend signals that markets can go down further on expiry.”
Overseas investors have sold over $713 million of local stocks this month, after a $2.6 billion net outflow in November, as uncertainty over economic growth and corporate profits continued after India’s decision on Nov. 8 to ban high-denomination banknotes.
Foreign institutions have a significant influence in derivatives trading in India, holding a long or a short position in 36 per cent of the total number of contracts, according to stock exchange data. Tuesday’s trading volume on the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 45 per cent lower than the 30-day mean.