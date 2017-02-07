Foreigners bought $250m in Egypt T-bills, stocks in a day

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Foreigners bought $250m in Egypt T-bills, stocks in a day

North African country’s currency has lost more than half of its value since the November float

Gulf News
 

Cairo: Foreign investors bought more than $250 million (Dh918.25 million) in Egyptian Treasury Bills and equities on Sunday, a further sign of growing confidence since Egypt secured a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“In the past few weeks, we’ve been seeing persistent and growing inflows across equities and fixed income,” Rami Aboul Naga, assistant sub-governor at the bank, said on Monday.

Foreign investors have been slowly returning to Egyptian assets since the pound was floated as part of efforts to end a crippling foreign-currency shortage and secure IMF assistance.

Foreign holdings of T-bills grew to 10.2 billion pounds ($552 million; Dh2.018 billion)) in December, up from 989 million pounds in October. Remittances from expat workers also grew by 12 per cent in the fourth quarter to $4.6 billion, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The pound has lost more than half of its value since the November float, trading at about 18.4 to the dollar on Monday. Egypt’s benchmark EGX30 index for stocks has surged by 51 per cent in local currency terms in the period.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

GFH’s new share issue meets many objectives

Business Gallery

Look: Inside the most expensive home in US

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini