Foreign investors buy Dh3.13b of shares in ADX in January

Dubai: Foreign investors’ purchases in ADX in January 2017 reached Dh3.13 billion, representing 40.4 per cent of total buy trades, whereas their sell stood at Dh2.723 billion, representing 35.2 per cent of total sell trades.

Subsequently, the net foreign investment in January reached Dh406 million.

Index performance

ADX general index in January grew by 0.03 per cent to 4,548. The investment & financial services sector scored the highest growth rate at 18.07 per cent, followed by insurance sector at 14.95 per cent; industry sector at 4.35 per cent; consumer staples at 2.10 per cent; banking sector at 1.13 per cent, and real-estate sector at 1.03 per cent.

Meanwhile the telecommunications sector dropped by 4.79 per cent, followed by energy sector at 0.78 per cent, and services sector at 0.41 per cent.

The market capitalisation of local companies listed on ADX dropped by 1.32 per cent at Dh438.383 billion compared with Dh444.238 billion in December.

Value of traded stocks in ADX grew to reach Dh7.741 billion compared with Dh3.576 billion in December. The number of traded stocks stood at 5.823 billion shares compared with 2.141 in December. Number of deals reached 61,907.

The average daily value in January reached Dh352 million compared with Dh188 million in December, growing by 87 per cent. The number of trading days stood at 22 against 19 in December. Fifty-seven companies were traded in ADX in January.

Eshraq Properties shares were the most active in January with trades equivalent to Dh1.78 billion, representing 25 per cent of total trades, followed by Asmak (Dh1.07 billion or 14.2 per cent); Rak Properties at Dh669 million (9.4 per cent); Manazel at Dh630 million (8.9 per cent); Al-Dar at Dh538 million (7.6 per cent), and around 2.484 million for the rest of stocks (34.9 per cent).

The real-estate sector had the lion share of trades with Dh2.989 billion or 42.94 per cent of total trades, followed by the consumer staples sector.