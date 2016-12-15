Fed headwinds pressure gold, oil
Dubai: Gold witnessed a fresh wave of selling again following yesterday Fed rate hike.
Gold futures fell more than 2 per cent to its lowest level in 10 months, weighed by a stronger dollar.
“Reflation is not necessarily a positive environment for gold when it is framed by an improving growth outlook and rising interest rates,” said Norbert Ruecker, Head Commodities Research, Julius Baer.
Comex gold for immediate delivery fell more than $30 per ounce or 2.73 per cent to be at $1,131.90. International spot gold was down 1.16 per cent to be at $1,129.66 an ounce.
“The technical picture has deteriorated after leaving $1,172 behind. But with the market oversold and in need of consolidation, we should see the metal find support ahead of $1,125,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.
Comex silver fell more than 6.4 per cent to be at $16.10 an ounce.
A stronger dollar also weighed on oil prices.
Brent crude extended losses for another session. Brent crude for immediate delivery was down 1.30 per cent to be at $53.20 per barrel. NYMEX West Texas Intermediate was also down 2.04 per cent at $50 per barrel.