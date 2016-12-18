Emerging currencies post first weekly drop in four after Fed
Warsaw: Emerging-market currencies continued the week’s retreat as a tighter Federal Reserve interest-rate policy curbed the appeal of riskier assets. Chile’s peso led declines as copper fell, while Poland’s zloty topped gains.
“The story now is the US versus the rest of the world,” said Simon Quijano-Evans, a strategist at Legal & General Group Plc in London. While emerging market currencies are feeling the spillover now, a bigger risk would take shape if US. President-elect Donald Trump fails to spur price growth, he said. “In that case, the big challenge will be to see whether any drop in equities will pass through into weaker emerging markets in general.”