Election vexing foreigners makes Kenya stocks cheapest on record

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Election vexing foreigners makes Kenya stocks cheapest on record

Nairobi Securities Exchange All-Share Index has fallen 6.9% to the lowest since September 2013

Gulf News
 

NAIROBI: Investor trepidation seven months from Kenyan general elections has turned the country’s stocks into the worst-performers of 2017, and driven valuations to the weakest on record.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange All-Share Index has fallen 6.9 per cent to the lowest since September 2013, the biggest slump among 94 benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg. The looming Aug. 8 vote has prompted concerns of a repeat of violence that marked voting in 2007 and foreign investors, who account for 60 per cent of NSE trading, are putting their money elsewhere.

Shares have slumped so far that valuations are at the lowest since 2009, when Bloomberg began compiling the data. Given the retreat in the benchmark index, “longer-term investors may begin to see value and this may result in a slight rise in price levels later in the year,” said Alistair Gould, chief executive officer of Nairobi-based African Alliance Kenya Investment Bank Ltd.

The outlook for stocks has worsened in response to an amendment to the electoral law, allowing the use of manual registration of voters, signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta this week, said Eric Munywoki, head of research at Sterling Investment Bank in Nairobi.

“Investors see this as a sign or anticipation of chaos, because some people will say the elections were unfair,” he said by phone. “For a foreigner looking in, they see no reason to put their money into this economy.”

More from Markets

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences