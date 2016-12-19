Egyptian stocks jumps to highest in 8 years

Dubai

Egyptian stocks jumped more than 3 per cent on Monday to its highest level in more than eight years, as weakness in Egyptian pound triggered buying.

The sentiment was further aided by an Egyptian bank signing an agreement with a Chinese bank for a $500 million loan.

The EGX 30 index closed 3.11 per cent higher at 11,752.46, near the highest point of the trading session.

In stock specific action, Al Baraka Bank Egypt closed more than 1 per cent higher at 9.59 Egyptian pound, while Housing & Development Bank closed more than 3.5 per cent higher at 25.02 Egyptian pounds.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) closed nearly 3 per cent higher at 69 Egyptian pounds. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank- Egypt closed 0.98 per cent higher at 5.14 Egyptian pounds. Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Company closed 7.54 per cent higher at 21.40 Egyptian pounds. Amer Group Holding closed 6.67 per cent stronger at 0.32 Egyptian pounds. Out of a total of 181 stocks listed on the exchange, shares of 122 firms rose, while other 40 fell. The rest 19 remained steady.

Among the losers, El Kahera Housing fell nearly 7 per cent, while National Cement fell more than 5 per cent. National Bank Of Kuwait- Egypt- NBK fell more than 5 per cent.

On a year to date basis, the Egyptian index has been the best performer in the middle East clocking gains of 67.7483 per cent.

This is much higher compared to Dubai Financial Market General Index, which has gained 12.08 per cent, and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index, which has gained 3.99 per cent since January 1.

