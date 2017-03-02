Egypt studies gradually increasing tax on stock trades

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Egypt studies gradually increasing tax on stock trades

The stamp duty on bonds would apply to transactions in the secondary market

Gulf News
 

Cairo: Egypt is weighing a gradually increasing levy on stock trades and a tax on some bond transactions to help close one of the Middle East’s largest budget deficits.

The stamp duty on bonds would apply to transactions in the secondary market, Minister Amr Al Garhy said in a phone interview on Thursday, without disclosing specifics. The stamp tax on stocks may start at 1.25 pounds per 1,000 on both buyers and sellers of stocks, increasing to 1.5 pounds and 1.75 pounds in the second and third year, respectively, he said.

The proposal hasn’t been finalised and may be submitted to the cabinet for discussion as early as next week, he said on Wednesday. He had earlier said the tax on stock trades would start at 1.75 pounds per 1,000.

News about the levy was blamed for the 5.8 per cent drop in the benchmark EGX30 stock index last month, reversing the rally triggered by the November 3 flotation of the pound. Al Garhy said in January the tax will be small enough to ensure demand for the country’s equities remains strong.

Stocks rallied on Thursday, climbing 1.9 per cent at 11:31am in Cairo.

Budget deficit

Egypt is trying to attract investors to its financial markets to help revive an economy hit by years turmoil since the 2011 ouster of former President Hosni Mubarak. In addition to abandoning currency controls, it raised fuel prices in a successful bid to secure a $12 billion (Dh44 billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund, the lender’s largest in the region.

Egypt’s budget deficit in the second half of 2016 was 174.6 billion pounds ($10.8 billion), nearly unchanged from a year earlier, according to Finance Ministry data. The government is targeting a deficit of about 10 per cent of gross domestic product this fiscal year, which ends June 30, compared to about 12 per cent last year.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

India shares seen swinging ahead of poll verdict

Business Gallery

In pictures: Mobile World Congress

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March