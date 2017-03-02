Egypt studies gradually increasing tax on stock trades

Cairo: Egypt is weighing a gradually increasing levy on stock trades and a tax on some bond transactions to help close one of the Middle East’s largest budget deficits.

The stamp duty on bonds would apply to transactions in the secondary market, Minister Amr Al Garhy said in a phone interview on Thursday, without disclosing specifics. The stamp tax on stocks may start at 1.25 pounds per 1,000 on both buyers and sellers of stocks, increasing to 1.5 pounds and 1.75 pounds in the second and third year, respectively, he said.

The proposal hasn’t been finalised and may be submitted to the cabinet for discussion as early as next week, he said on Wednesday. He had earlier said the tax on stock trades would start at 1.75 pounds per 1,000.

News about the levy was blamed for the 5.8 per cent drop in the benchmark EGX30 stock index last month, reversing the rally triggered by the November 3 flotation of the pound. Al Garhy said in January the tax will be small enough to ensure demand for the country’s equities remains strong.

Stocks rallied on Thursday, climbing 1.9 per cent at 11:31am in Cairo.

Budget deficit

Egypt is trying to attract investors to its financial markets to help revive an economy hit by years turmoil since the 2011 ouster of former President Hosni Mubarak. In addition to abandoning currency controls, it raised fuel prices in a successful bid to secure a $12 billion (Dh44 billion) loan from the International Monetary Fund, the lender’s largest in the region.

Egypt’s budget deficit in the second half of 2016 was 174.6 billion pounds ($10.8 billion), nearly unchanged from a year earlier, according to Finance Ministry data. The government is targeting a deficit of about 10 per cent of gross domestic product this fiscal year, which ends June 30, compared to about 12 per cent last year.