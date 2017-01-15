Egypt plans $2-2.5 billion Eurobond issue at roadshow starting this week
Cairo: Egypt will target a Eurobond issue worth $2 billion to $2.5 billion when it begins its international roadshow this week, Finance Minister Amr Al Garhy said on Sunday.
Garhy said the roadshow would begin on Monday with the UAE and take in the US and the United Kingdom and was expected to end on January 24 or 25.
Egypt had planned to begin a roadshow in November but later said it was postponed due to market volatility.
Egypt is working to control its deficit, Garhy said, forecasting that the budget gap would reach about 10.1 percent by the end of the 2016-17 fiscal year.