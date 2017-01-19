Egypt considering temporary stamp duty on stock market deals

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Egypt considering temporary stamp duty on stock market deals

The comments come a day after the International Monetary Fund released the details of its $12 billion deal

Image Credit: Bloomberg
The Egyptian stock exchange in Cairo. The IMF has finalised a $12 billion three-year agreement to support a wide-ranging programme to reform Egypt’s ailing economy.
Gulf News
 

CAIRO: Egypt is considering temporarily reintroducing a stamp duty on stock market transactions after the tax was frozen in 2014, two finance ministry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The comments come a day after the International Monetary Fund released the details of its $12 billion (Dh44 billion), three-year agreement to support a wide-ranging programme to reform Egypt’s ailing economy and restore financial stability.

The agreement revealed that Egypt had committed to imposing either a capital-gains tax or a stamp duty on stock market transactions by the 2017/18 fiscal year.

“We are studying temporarily re-imposing a stamp duty on stock market transactions pending the return to a capital-gains tax, which has been postponed since May 2015,” one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Egypt imposed a stamp duty on buyers and sellers in May 2013, collecting more than 350 million Egyptian pounds (Dh68.94 million; $18.77 million) in revenue before the levy was replaced in July 2014 by a 10 per cent capital gains tax.

Egypt then suspended the capital gains tax in May 2015 for two years. Investors and other market participants said it was discouraging business just as Egypt was struggling to recover from a plunge in confidence after a 2011 uprising and subsequent political upheavals.

The Higher Investment Council last year extended the suspension of capital gains tax for three years, until 2020.

“Now is the right time to impose a tax on the bourse, as it is in its best possible state. The tax rate will be much higher than it was previously, which was 1 pound per 1,000. We are now looking at the volumes and values of stock market transactions to make it fair,” another source said.

Egyptian stocks have risen to record highs since the IMF board approved the loan programme. More than 270 companies are listed on the Egyptian stock exchange and more than 500,000 investors are registered to trade there.

As part of efforts to improve its fiscal position, the government has pledged to impose new taxes, improve tax collection and cut spending.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

US stocks rise, Treasuries slip

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found