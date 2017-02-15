Dutch speed trader hasn’t lost money in ETF market since 2014

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dutch speed trader hasn’t lost money in ETF market since 2014

The company’s shares rallied 3 per cent in Amsterdam trading

Gulf News
 

Amsterdam: High-speed trading firm Flow Traders NV has racked up 31 months without a single day of losses, the Dutch specialist in exchange-traded funds said Wednesday.

Flow Traders made a profit every trading day last year as the company increased the value of its trades in both Europe and the US by more than 10 per cent. Although Amsterdam-based Flow reported a 6 per cent rise in value traded globally, it still reported a 28 per cent decline in full-year net profit, according to a statement.

The company’s shares rallied 3 per cent in Amsterdam trading.

Net trading income from the European ETF market, where Flow is the biggest trader, dropped 14 per cent in 2016 to 158 million euros ($167 million). Income from the US market jumped 32 per cent to 68 million euros as Flow started building a presence in the off-exchange ETF market, where the biggest deals take place.

Asian income slid 65 per cent as Flow continued to struggle with a market where trading is concentrated in a handful of the biggest funds. Flow specialises in thinly traded or difficult-to-price ETFs, which potentially offer the greatest margins.

“Throughout 2016 our trading infrastructure operated as expected and the trading team showed great discipline during events like Brexit and the US elections,” said Flow’s co-Chief Executive Officer Sjoerd Rietberg. “Our institutional trading teams increased the number of counterparties and reinforced our dominant position in the over-the-counter market via request-for-quote trading. All these changes brought Flow Traders up to the next level, as demonstrated by our growing market share while maintaining our desired risk profile.”

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

EU financial tax said to hit roadblock

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa