Dutch speed trader hasn’t lost money in ETF market since 2014
Amsterdam: High-speed trading firm Flow Traders NV has racked up 31 months without a single day of losses, the Dutch specialist in exchange-traded funds said Wednesday.
Flow Traders made a profit every trading day last year as the company increased the value of its trades in both Europe and the US by more than 10 per cent. Although Amsterdam-based Flow reported a 6 per cent rise in value traded globally, it still reported a 28 per cent decline in full-year net profit, according to a statement.
The company’s shares rallied 3 per cent in Amsterdam trading.
Net trading income from the European ETF market, where Flow is the biggest trader, dropped 14 per cent in 2016 to 158 million euros ($167 million). Income from the US market jumped 32 per cent to 68 million euros as Flow started building a presence in the off-exchange ETF market, where the biggest deals take place.
Asian income slid 65 per cent as Flow continued to struggle with a market where trading is concentrated in a handful of the biggest funds. Flow specialises in thinly traded or difficult-to-price ETFs, which potentially offer the greatest margins.
“Throughout 2016 our trading infrastructure operated as expected and the trading team showed great discipline during events like Brexit and the US elections,” said Flow’s co-Chief Executive Officer Sjoerd Rietberg. “Our institutional trading teams increased the number of counterparties and reinforced our dominant position in the over-the-counter market via request-for-quote trading. All these changes brought Flow Traders up to the next level, as demonstrated by our growing market share while maintaining our desired risk profile.”