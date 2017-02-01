Dubai Mercantile Exchange starts 2017 with new open interest record

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai Mercantile Exchange starts 2017 with new open interest record

All-time record confirms growing interest and confidence in the Oman Crude Oil Futures Contract among global energy market players

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME) said on Wednesday it reported a new open interest record of 40,505 lots for its flagship Oman Crude Oil Futures Contract following January trading 2017 activity.

Equivalent to 40.5 million barrels of Omani crude oil, the latest figure surpasses the previous open interest record of 31,492 lots set on January 27, the bourse said in an emailed statement.

“Open interest in DME Oman has been increasing steadily and the new record illustrates that appetite among major energy market players to trade on the Exchange remains strong in the face of fluctuating crude oil prices,” Mayssam Hamadeh, Head of Marketing, DME said in an email.

News of the open interest record comes against the backdrop of DME’s recent announcement of a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in physical delivery volumes during 2016. DME delivered a total of 260,688,000 barrels during the year — registering the highest physical delivery in the history of the Exchange.

Known for providing the most reliable risk management and price discovery tool for participants in the rapidly growing East of Suez markets, DME’s state-of-the-art delivery mechanism allows it to deliver above 21 million barrels every month from Mina Al Fahal port in Oman.

DME Oman is the largest physically delivered crude oil futures contract in the world with an average of 21 million barrels per month delivered through the Exchange in 2016.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Abu Dhabi index falls over 6-week low

Business Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah