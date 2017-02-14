Mobile
Dubai Land Department and Nasdaq Dubai sign MoU to facilitate real estate-related listings

The MoU includes the operation of a channel to streamline communications between Dubai Land Department and Nasdaq Dubai regarding administrative matters

Image Credit: Courtesy: Nasdaq Dubai
Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, director-general of the Dubai Land Department, and Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai sign an MoU to facilitate real estate-related listings.
Gulf News
 

Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai said on Tuesday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Land Department to collaborate, in order to facilitate the listing of companies that are active in the real estate sector as well as real estate-related asset classes.

The MoU includes the operation of a channel to streamline communications between Dubai Land Department and Nasdaq Dubai regarding administrative matters, which may provide useful support for entities that are considering listing or are already listed.

“Our work with Nasdaq Dubai will inevitably support the aspirations of the private sector, specifically those working in various real estate activities, who want to register a great presence in the market through being listed. This cooperation underlines Dubai Land Department’s contribution to the achievement of sustainable development in our local economy, and improves the credibility and consolidates transparency in the real estate sector,” Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said in a statement.

“Our close links with the Dubai Land Department underscore our commitment to further enhancing the pre- and post-listing environment on behalf of issuers regarding real estate matters. As the exchange attracts more entities that are active in diverse business sectors, we are committed to maintaining a positive dialogue with a wide range of government organisations that are in contact with our listed businesses,” Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said.

Nasdaq Dubai listings include a number of issuances by companies that have substantial interests in the real estate sector.

dubai property

