Dubai index on strong footing even as rotation seen

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai index on strong footing even as rotation seen

More flows expected to be seen in dividend stocks in coming weeks

Gulf News
 

Dubai

Dubai index rose, extending gains for another session to hit its highest level in four and a half months as analysts see more rotation to dividend stocks from the small caps.

The Dubai Financial Market General index closed 0.79 per cent higher at 3,721.28, after hitting a high of 3,722.15, a level last seen on August 20 last year.

Among the most active stocks in trade were blue chips like Emaar Properties and Dubai Islamic Bank, though other small stock like Drake and Scull, HITS Telecom still were the most actively traded ones.

“Buying has come back. There’s a rotation from smaller caps into the dividend payers. And I think what we are seeing between now and when the big results come out, would be continuing rotation,” Sanyalaksna Manibhandu, director Research, National Bank of Abu Dhabi Securities told Gulf News.

Drake and Scull closed 5.14 per cent higher at Dh0.532, while HITS Telecom closed more than 14 per cent higher at Dh0.627.

Emaar Properties closed 1.4 per cent higher at Dh7.62, while Dubai Islamic Bank closed 1.5 per cent higher at Dh5.93.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange closed 0.64 per cent higher at 4,663.69, after rising as much as 1 per cent at one point.

Too fast?

Saudi’s Tadawul index fell, extending losses for another session. The Tadawul index closed 0.80 per cent lower at 7,081.71, after gaining more than 5 per cent since the budget was announced in late December.

“People have been saying that perhaps the index has run too far too fast. Even the fourth quarter results for banks could be worst than expected,” Manibhandu said.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, the Qatar exchange index closed 0.22 per cent lower at 10,702.03, and the Kuwait stock exchange index closed 0.94 per cent higher at 5,951.84.

Rotation

The rotation would continue until traders had a clear view on oil prices and the fourth quarter results.

“Until people have a reason to change their mind, they will continue to play between dividend and smaller stocks. This trading window I think may be for about four weeks until there is a sea change,” said Manibhandu.

The advise is simple from analysts. “If investors want to expose to rebounding oil prices, then I would advise them to get into dividend play like get into Dubai Islamic Bank,” Manibhandu added.

More from Markets

tags from this story

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGNNATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGNDubai Financial Market
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi Securities Exchange
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGNEmaar Properties
Dubai Islamic Bank
follow this tag on MGNDubai Islamic Bank
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Financial Market
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
follow this tag on MGN
Emaar Properties
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Markets

Turkey central bank eases forex rules

Business Gallery

Highlights: Detroit Auto Show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish