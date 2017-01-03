Dubai index on a strong footing with over 1% gains
Dubai: Dubai index rose, extending gains for a second session in 2017 as rising oil prices spurred risk on trades from traders.
The Dubai Financial Market General index was 1.18 per cent higher at 3,580.60, after gaining less than half a per cent in the previous session. Volumes also jumped to Dh742 million on Tuesday.
Drake and Scull, which jumped more than 4 per cent, was the most-active stock in trade followed by Arabtec, which jumped more than 5 per cent to be at Dh1.39. The Abu Dhabi Securities General index was 0.55 per cent higher at 4,558.99.