Dubai, Abu Dhabi stocks recover, buying seen in small stocks
Dubai: The Dubai index recovered from its early low on Monday afternoon, building on previous days gains as buying continued in select small stocks.
The Dubai Financial Market General index was 0.45 per cent higher at 3,710.47.
Small stocks saw activity again, triggering a rise in volumes. Drake and Scull was more than 4 per cent higher, while HITS Telecom hit its upper limit.
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange general index was 1.05 per cent higher at 4,682.83.