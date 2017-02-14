Du 2016 net profit falls on higher royalty

Dubai

Dubai-based telecom operator du reported a 9.79 per cent decrease in 2016 profit earlier on Tuesday, despite a 3.16 per cent increase in revenues.

Profit stood at Dh1.75 billion in 2016 compared with Dh1.94 billion a year earlier. Revenues for the full year stood at Dh12.73 billion compared to Dh12.34 billion in 2015, which the company attributed to an increase in its subscriber base.

The operator attributed the fall in profit to 10 per cent increase in royalty fees, making this the ninth consecutive quarter the company has reporting declining profits.

Net profit for the year, before royalty fees, remained flat at Dh3.86 million.

Sukhdev Singh, vice-president at market research and analysis services provider Kantar AMRB, told Gulf News that the operating profit has remained broadly the same despite a three per cent growth in revenue, indicating higher costs or getting additional business.

“A growth of three per cent can be considered significant given the economic climate 2016 has witnessed. The anomaly could be due to the difficult economic environment,” he said.

The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) was steady at Dh5.36 billion for the year.

Singh said that over the last couple of years, the contribution of mobile data to revenues for operators in the UAE has seen significant growth. Better speeds and cheaper data could have had an impact on voice revenues.

“Consumers now have access of free or cheap OTT [Over The Top] services despite the fact that many of these services are blocked in UAE. Such services do cannibalise voice revenues which certainly impacts margins,” he said.

According to Gulf News statistics, the operator registered a 20 per cent fall in fourth-quarter profit to Dh369.86 million compared to Dh462.4 million a year ago. Revenues for the period stood at Dh3.43 billion compared to Dh3.15 billion, registering a growth of around nine per cent.

Du did not give a breakdown of quarterly results.

Singh said that mobile data revenues are key to growth, and unless telcos are innovative enough to pull the data usage up, overall growth will get impacted. Though du has a healthy contribution of 33 per cent from mobile data services, it still can grow further.

“Few factors that will impact data uptake in the near future from a consumer point of view would include network quality in terms of availability and stability, affordability and opportunity to use data services. First two factors will determine how a telco can exploit the opportunities getting generated by third parties,” he said.

To strengthen its offerings for this year, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co (EITC), the parent company of telecom brand du, has launched its second brand — Virgin Mobile — in the UAE.

EITC has acquired the rights of use of the brand in the UAE to bring a differentiated experience to users. The offerings will be rolled out in the country soon.

Osman Sultan, CEO of EITC and du, said last month that launching another brand alongside du will cater to the needs of a segment that will be appealed to a larger segment of the market.

Du’s shares rose 0.84 per cent to close at Dh6 on Dubai Financial Market.