Downside risk sets in oil as bullish bets hit record

Analysts warn to watch out for the reaction from shale oil to higher prices

Gulf News
 

Dubai

A record built-up of bullish positions on oil following OPEC’s November 30 agreement to cut crude production may hint of a correction.

In early December, hedge funds placed a record 728 million bullish bets on crude oil, an increase of 228 million barrels.

Last week, WTI (American crude) rose 1.9 per cent to $51.90 (Dh190.63), continuing its gaining streak for the past six of seven weeks. Brent also gained more than 1 per cent last week to finish at $55.21.

“The downside price risk of such a big position, should profit taking set in, cannot be ignored,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy, Saxo Bank.

“Even if the market does not correct in any major fashion, the latest news hitting the market may limit the upside with long liquidation likely to be seen into any major uptick in the market,” Hansen said.

Oil prices have gained 8 per cent since November 30 to its highest level in 17 months as oil producers agreed to cut output.

Dollar concern:

Further a rising dollar, which hit its strongest level since 2003, could also weigh on the market.

“Stronger dollar would impact the prices of oil, and that does not mean we would see a sell-off in markets. So we would expect the prices to range between $47-55 per barrel until the first quarter of next year,” Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst with Think Markets said.

Dollar plays an important role in pricing of the greenback-denominated commodity like oil.

However, overall both the Opec and the IEA think that market would be in deficit from next year. Though the IEA thinks oil market would cease to be in oversupply from the first half, Opec expects the market to be in deficit from the second half.

Analysts warn to watch out for the reaction from shale oil to higher prices.

In the weekly report from the IEA, US production showed a jump of 99,000 barrels of oil per day with all of it coming from the Lower-48 states which are shale oil country, indicating a trend.

“Rising US production combined with an unusual aggressive seasonal inventory build-up at Cushing, the delivery hub for WTI crude oil futures, helped put oil futures under some renewed pressure,” Hansen said.

US producers will be able to achieve 800,000 barrels a day of annual output growth as WTI crude stabilises at $55 a barrel, Goldman said in a report.

 

