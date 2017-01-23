Dollar, stocks slide on Trump’s protectionist stance

NEW YORK — The US dollar fell to a seven-week low against a basket of key world currencies on Monday and global stock markets declined amid investor concerns over protectionist rhetoric by US President Donald Trump.

US Treasury yields dipped and gold rallied as demand for safe-haven assets was boosted by Trump’s stance on trade.

On Monday, Trump told US manufacturing executives he would impose a hefty border tax on firms that import products into the United States after moving American factories overseas and announced several moves to change existing trade deals. Fears of a protectionist White House, and scant details on proposed tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation, have prompted some investors to reassess the level of possible future government stimulus to bolster the US economy.

“The market might want to see tax cuts and infrastructure spending first, but this shouldn’t be a surprise. Renegotiation of trade agreements is what he campaigned on,” said Mike Lorizio, senior fixed-income trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was down 0.51 per cent at 100.23.

A steep rally in the dollar following Trump’s election victory in November had been spurred by expectations the new administration would focus on pro-growth fiscal stimulus, tax cuts, and regulatory reform that would likely lift inflation and prompt the US Federal Reserve to raise rates more quickly this year.

The safe-haven yen has been the main beneficiary of recent US political uncertainty, rising for a second session against the dollar.

MSCI’s world index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, was down 0.06 per cent. The index fell as US

stocks slipped.

“We are sitting near all-time highs but there isn’t anything fresh from earnings or President Trump that is going to make investors run out and buy stocks,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director of Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.06 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 19,765.19, the S&P 500 lost 9.6 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 2,261.71, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.59 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 5,536.75.