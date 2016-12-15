Dollar spikes to 13-year highs on Hawkish Fed tone

Dubai: After a hawkish tone from the US Federal Reserve, investors are seeking safety in the greenback.

The dollar index struck its highest in 14 years as US Federal Reserve hinted at a three rate hikes next year, from the earlier expectations of two.

The dollar index rose as much as 103.220, the level last seen in 2003, before trading 1.15 per cent higher at 102.930. The dollar rose 1.1 per cent to $1.04242 per euro, strongest since January 2003.

“Dollar got a boost from Fed’s forecasts of faster rate hikes next year, then what the market was originally expecting,” Anita Yadav, Anita Yadav, head of fixed income at Emirates NBD, told Gulf News. “We think the dollar will continue to strengthen in the first half.”

Nadi Bargouti, managing director at Emirates Investment Bank also concurred. “Wherever you look, rates are very low to negative. So you see a safe haven currency offering you a higher rate you will see investors jumping to buy that currency,” Bargouti said, adding “we continue to be bullish on the dollar. We like it against all major currencies like the euro, pound, the yen.”

Comfortable place

The reaction would be similar to major events like Brexit in June or the results of the US elections, market participants say. “We are not going to see a regular over-reaction to any news. There won’t be a prolonged reaction. We are going to see volatility over the next couple of days. The market is trying to find a comfortable place,” Bargouti said.

Related Links Fed headwinds pressure gold, oil

However, the Asian equities witnessed a sell-off.

“Emerging market may take a beating as we saw today, and may continue for a couple of days. This won’t be detrimental in the long-term,” he added. The MSCI Emerging market index closed 1.70 per cent lower at 857.93. However, European markets were helped by rising banking stocks. The Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.3 per cent to be at 356.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures was almost flat at 19,777, while the S&P 500 index futures was down 0.04 per cent at 2,251.

Pinch of salt

However, Bargouti said he would take the hawkish stance from the Fed with “a pinch of salt.”

“I wouldn’t put too much weight on Fed’s hawkish tone today, because it is based on today’s market economic conditions,” said Bargouti.

Market participants would be looking the French, German elections, and policies initiated by President-elect Donald Trump after he assumes office in January.