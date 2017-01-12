Mobile
Dollar slumps, bonds rally as Trump bets unwind markets wrap

The 10-year Treasury yield touched the lowest since November

Gulf News
 

New York: The dollar slid and Treasuries gained with commodities as Donald Trump’s press conference sent a wake-up call to the market about exalted expectations for fiscal stimulus in the US.

The US currency slumped against all major peers and the 10-year Treasury yield touched the lowest since November as Trump’s first press conference since his election victory gave scant detail on policy. European stocks headed for their lowest close since the end of 2016 and drugmakers across the globe sold off. Turkey’s lira climbed for the first time in six days and emerging-market currencies rallied the most in 10 months. Gold touched a seven-week high and industrial metals rallied.

Infrastructure spending

US. President-elect Trump’s press conference left investors with few specifics on the timing and scope of planned policies from infrastructure spending to trade pacts. Since his victory, the dollar and global equities have rallied, while bonds sold off, on bets inflation would pick up with growth. Health-care stocks were pressured Thursday as Trump said he’d force the pharmaceutical industry to bid for government business in the world’s largest drug market.

“The thing people were looking for was further context about fiscal spending plans and there wasn’t anything,” said Simon Derrick, chief currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. in London, who recommends buying volatility. “Last year the market didn’t always get it right. It could be that it has misread what will happen this year as well.”

