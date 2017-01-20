Dollar recoups losses, caution sets in ahead of Trump inauguration

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dollar recoups losses, caution sets in ahead of Trump inauguration

Concerns over the details of Trump’s inauguration speech offset better-than-expected economic data from China

Gulf News
 

London: The dollar recouped earlier losses on Friday while stocks were little changed as investors refrained from big bets ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president and a speech that could shed some light on his economic policies.

Mounting questions about how Trump’s administration would carry out an ambitious agenda of lower taxes, more government spending and looser regulations have seen a pause in the post-election rally in risky assets.

Concerns over the details of Trump’s inauguration speech offset better-than-expected economic data from China and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in which she sounded less hawkish than the previous day.

Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers and miles of barriers were in place in Washington D.C., as officials braced for hundreds of thousands of people planning to celebrate or protest the inauguration of Trump.

The dollar, which has lost some of its momentum in recent weeks, was up 0.1 per cent against six major currencies.

Inauguration speech

Stock futures on Wall Street, trading close to all-time highs, were up 0.2 per cent recovering some losses from the previous session.

“All eyes will be on the content and style of Trump’s inauguration speech,” Morgan Stanley strategists led by Hans Redeker wrote in a note.

“The more ‘Presidential’ this speech comes across, the better the outcome for markets,” the strategists wrote.

European stocks were down 0.1 per cent with mining shares, the biggest beneficiaries of the reflation rally spurred by Trump’s election win, the biggest drag on the indexes.

Europe’s benchmark index was poised for its worst week since before Trump’s election win last November.

Eurozone government bond yields hit one-month highs on Friday on hopes of stronger economic growth and higher inflation.

“Trump has been talking very strongly about his desire to invest heavily and deliver fiscal expansion,” said Matt Cairns, fixed income strategist at Rabobank. “Now we’ll see what he has to say as president, and that could be clear soon.” Fund flows in the run-up to Friday’s inauguration indicate investors moving into less risky assets and locking in some profits in banking stocks and high-yield debt.

Precious metals funds saw their first inflows in 10 weeks, according to data from fund tracker EPFR and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch while money was pulled from funds focused on financials stocks and high-yield bonds.

Expectations of tighter supply

Gold prices were poised for a fourth straight week of gains.

US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,202.70 (Dh4,413.91) per ounce. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent.

Also in commodity markets, oil prices rose, supported by expectations of tighter supply and on reports of record Chinese demand.

China’s economy grew a faster-than-expected 6.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, boosted by higher government spending and record bank lending, giving it a tailwind heading into what is expected to be a turbulent year.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose 29 cents to $54.45. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were trading up 31 cents at $51.68 per barrel.

More from Markets

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN
forex

Also In Markets

Momemtum driven stocks still find favour

Business Gallery

Highlights: SIHH luxury watch show

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

8 things to stop wasting your money on in 2017

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE