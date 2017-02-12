Dollar poised to eke out first weekly gain since Christmas

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dollar poised to eke out first weekly gain since Christmas

The Bloomberg dollar index was up -0.1% and trading near its high of the week

Gulf News
 

New York: The dollar was poised for its first weekly advance of the year after extending gains that accelerated Thursday when President Trump re-energised the “Trump trade” with talk of a “phenomenal” announcement on tax reform within two to three weeks.

The Bloomberg dollar index was up -0.1 per cent and trading near its high of the week. The greenback was underpinned by a modest rise in Treasury yields, which edged higher after data showed January import prices rose by 0.4 per cent, beating estimates for a 0.3 per cent gain.

Fed chair Yellen delivers semi-annual testimony to Congress next week, which will be parsed for clues on the timing of the 2-3 rate hikes that the Fed has said it expects to deliver in 2017. The Fed’s next policy decision comes on March 15.

Traders say that Trump’s declaration yesterday may signal progress toward the promise of fiscal stimulus that had driven expectations of faster economic growth and underpinned the dollar. With little news on that front since the start of the year, the Trump trade has languished.

Trading flows have slowed since the start of Friday’s session, and some may be hesitant to step in a head of a press conference at 1pm ET with Trump and Japan PM Abe in Washington, a trader in Toronto said.

More from Markets

tags from this story

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

filed under

GulfNewsBusinessSectorsMarkets

tags

Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
forexusd

Also In Markets

Peak in US equities as Trump trades re-emerge

Business Gallery

Classic car collectors gather in Paris

Business Videos

PlayAbu Dhabi Ship Building enjoys growing success
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone