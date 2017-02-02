Dollar falls as Fed path assessed; stocks retreat

London: The dollar slumped against all its major peers after the Federal Reserve gave dollar bulls little to be optimistic about after the worst January in 30 years. Global equities slid as investors scrutinised mixed earnings from corporate heavyweights.

The US currency dropped toward the lowest close since November after the Fed reiterated its intention on Wednesday to lift rates only gradually. The pound pared an earlier gain before a Bank of England rate decision that will see policymakers release new inflation and growth forecasts. European stocks dropped with S&P 500 futures.

Dollar bulls had pinned their hopes on the Federal Reserve to provide a stronger signal about the pace of interest-rate increases this year after comments by the new Trump administration overshadowed data showing economic growth is picking up steam. Investors will now be keeping one eye on Friday’s jobs report and another on the narrative from the White House for signs of pro-growth policies.

“The dollar and other currencies are in a push-pull situation,” said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard Life Investments Ltd. in Edinburgh. “On the one hand economic fundamentals imply the dollar should rise, but on the other hand there is political risk. If the political risk premium rises too much, then it’s contrary to what the fundamentals are actually saying.”

Earnings are coming thick and fast, with mixed results clouding the picture on the state of the global economy. While Facebook Inc.’s sales topped forecasts, Sony Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. cut their profit outlooks. In Europe, Deutsche Bank AG and Royal Dutch Shell Plc missed estimates. Due later on Thursday are earnings from Amazon.com Inc.